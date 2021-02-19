x
Lawmakers, governor at odds on school reopening plan | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the plan, which was announced Thursday by lawmakers, does not go far enough or fast enough.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California. 

Governor, lawmakers at odds on school reopening

California legislators have agreed on a $6.5 billion school reopening plan aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring. 

But it does not have the support of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said it does not go far enough or fast enough. The plan would require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes. It would also require schools seeking funding to reopen starting April 15 to vulnerable students and those in lower grades. That includes English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children. The plan overhauls a plan Newsom had proposed in December.

Resources guide for California families

