Sacramento County teachers vaccinations continue amid U.S. weather delays | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Vaccination appointments and clinics lessen as the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses slows due to severe winter storms.

SACRAMENTO, California — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Sacramento County teachers vaccinations continue amid U.S. weather delays

Counties across the Sacramento region are canceling or postponing vaccination clinics in response to the severe weather across much of the nation.

Sacramento City Unified School District, in conjunction with Dignity Health, vaccinated several educators and staff within the school district on Saturday. And over in Fair Oaks, Sacramento County's Public Health worked on vaccinating roughly 2,000 people who were over 65 or educators in Sacramento County.

Sacramento County announced Thursday the county expected shipment delays of vaccine doses, which could lead to a delay in first-dose appointments as the county prioritizes second-dose appointments.

Stanislaus, Placer and Yolo counties have also reported they are expecting delayed vaccine shipments.

State releases latest COVID-19 statistics

On Friday, the state of California announced a state total of 3,435,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also reported 481 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,825.

At least 7,174,164 vaccine doses had been administered to Californians. As of Feb. 19, the state had received 8,832,770.

Resources guide for California families