Gov. Newsom to visit more vaccination clinics Monday | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Gov. Newsom visits vaccination clinic in Southern California today
California's governor plans to stream his visit to a Long Beach vaccination site Monday as he provides an update on the state's fight against COVID-19 and the latest news on vaccine administration.
On Sunday, Gov. Newsom stopped by a FEMA-run mobile vaccination sites in Boyle Heights and Inglewood on Sunday.
On Twitter, Newsom said the state has now administered over 7.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with hospitalizations and ICU capacity down dramatically since earlier in the year.
