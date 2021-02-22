Gov. Newsom to visit more vaccination clinics Monday | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

x
On Sunday, Gov. Newsom tweeted that California has administered over 7.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California. 

Gov. Newsom visits vaccination clinic in Southern California today

California's governor plans to stream his visit to a Long Beach vaccination site Monday as he provides an update on the state's fight against COVID-19 and the latest news on vaccine administration.  

On Sunday, Gov. Newsom stopped by a FEMA-run mobile vaccination sites in Boyle Heights and Inglewood on Sunday.

On Twitter, Newsom said the state has now administered over 7.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with hospitalizations and ICU capacity down dramatically since earlier in the year.

Resources guide for California families

