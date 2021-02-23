Governor pledges more vaccines for Central Valley farmworkers | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Gov. Newsom said 11 mobile clinics will open in the region later this week.

Newsom pledges more vaccines for Central Valley farmworkers



Gov. Gavin Newsom says more vaccines are headed to California's vast Central Valley, an agricultural region that's been hit hard by coronavirus. In the small farming city of Arvin on Monday, Newsom said that 11 mobile clinics will open in the region later this week. The facilities are designed to vaccinate people, mostly farmworkers, who don't have transportation to larger vaccination sites or can't navigate the state's online signup portal. He says the state is also sending 34,000 extra vaccine doses there from a pharmacy that wasn't using them quickly enough.

The shift in allocations comes as California moves beyond inoculating health care workers to include food and farm workers and teachers.

