Governor says deal to reopen schools is close | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Five of California’s 58 counties advanced to a less restrictive tier on Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom says eight counties are likely to move next week.

Deal to reopen schools is close



California Gov. Gavin Newsom is insisting that classrooms will reopen “very, very shortly.”

Newsom has for weeks worked with lawmakers on a deal to reopen schools and salvage what's left of this academic year. The governor dodged most questions on school reopening at a news conference Tuesday, instead saying a deal is being negotiated and he hopes it will be announced soon. But his forecast was called into question by Los Angeles teachers who say they won't bow to political pressure in their demands for access to vaccinations before reopening.

Newsom declined to say whether he would consider forcing schools to reopen or using his emergency powers to suspend local bargaining.

