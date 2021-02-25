COVID-19 testing lab firm sues state whistleblower | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The lawsuit alleges the whistleblower breached a contract that barred her from disclosing proprietary information.

COVID-19 testing lab firm sues California whistleblower

A whistleblower who accused a COVID-19 testing lab in California of improper work is being sued by the company for violating a confidentiality agreement.

PerkinElmer Inc. sued Mahnaz Salem in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. The lawsuit alleges she breached a contract that barred her from disclosing proprietary information. The company has a $1.4-billion COVID-19 testing contract with the state. Salem was laboratory services manager at its Valencia testing laboratory.

California's Department of Public Health is investigating. PerkinElmer says it has corrected problems.

Backlogged cases push state coronavirus deaths past 50,000

California's coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000 as Los Angeles County updated its count using backlogged records. The nation's most populous county on Wednesday reported 806 deaths that occurred during a fall and winter virus surge and 136 new deaths. Johns Hopkins University put the state's death figure at 50,890.

The state hit the 40,000 mark on Jan. 30. But its COVID-19 infection and death rates have begun to taper off. The new figures come days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths from the pandemic.

