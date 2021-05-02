California town paying people to visit | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

The state has reported administering 3,984,752 vaccine doses.

California town paying people to visit

From now until March 31, if you visit Santa Maria, you can get $100.

While there is a travel advisory in place in California — the state is recommending no nonessential travel of 120 miles from your home — the city is offering travelers a $100 gift card to spend on local amenities if they book a two-night trip in the Santa Maria Valley.

Great America in Santa Clara announces reopening date for 2021

California’s Great America’s opening day has been announced as May 22, 2021. The park's announcement is believed to be the first reopening date for an amusement park in California since many shut down in 2020.

"we look forward to welcoming you back to a fun and safe environment," the park's website says, adding it plans to open safely, with "enhanced health and safety measures."