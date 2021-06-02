Patterson pharmacy hopes more independent pharmacies help vaccinate | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Stay up-to-date with news about the coronavirus, statistics and the COVID-19 vaccine for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Patterson Family Pharmacy vaccinates hundreds of locals, hopes other independent pharmacies join

Patterson Family Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located in Patterson, started vaccinating nearby residents on Jan. 14 and has now vaccinated over 500 people.

As the independent pharmacy prepares to give out second doses to its initial clients, the pharmacy owner Ali Wright said she hopes more independent pharmacies help vaccinate the communities surrounding them quickly.

Patterson Family Pharmacy vaccinated patients by appointment, so people do not have to wait in a line. The pharmacy is also offering in home vaccinations for homebound patients in Patterson.

While most people have been from Patterson, the pharmacy has vaccinated people from Westley, Crowslanding, Newman, Modesto and Turlock.

The pharmacy still is only vaccinating people over 65, healthcare workers and people who live in a long-term care facility. Wright said they have a waiting list for the next tier to roll out that phase quickly and efficiently.

“This experience has been one of the most rewarding of my career so far, and we are grateful to be a part of this," Wright said. "Our team has been putting in long days, and we’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

State releases latest COVID-19 statistics

On Saturday, the state of California announced a state total of 3,320,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were also 623 deaths reported bring the total up to 43,647 deaths. The state also reported 4,453,271 vaccine doses had been administered of the 6,963,500 doses in California.