State urged to move inmates to front of vaccine line | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorneys representing California inmates are urging state officials and a federal judge to advance about 1 of every 10 prisoners to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccinations. They are lobbying to immediately vaccinate about 9,000 inmates who have underlying medical conditions. They say it would help ease the burden on hospitals while helping control outbreaks inside state lockups.
More than 4,000 of the state’s 95,000 inmates have active infections, including 1 of every 3 at a Central Coast men’s prison and 1 of every 10 at the state’s largest women’s facility where an advocacy group says officials bungled their response.
