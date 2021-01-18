State epidemiologist sends warning about batch of Moderna vaccines | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

One lot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has registered a "higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions" at one California vaccination clinic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan is asking health care providers to pause on distribution of a certain batch of the Moderna vaccines due to possible allergic reactions.

According to a press release from the California Department of Public Health, lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has registered a "higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions" at one California vaccination distribution clinic. That specific lot has been turned over to the CDC, FDA, and Moderna for inspection.

"Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A," the press release said.

Less than 10 people who received that specific lot required medical attention. The press release goes on to say more than 330,000 doses from this lot were distributed across the state.

The Stanislaus County Public Health has announced it will pause distribution of this lot until more information becomes available.

Lawmakers and public health officials have said the surge won’t be flattened without mass vaccinations, but California has trailed the rest of the country when it comes to inoculating its residents.

CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINE RESOURCES AND ANSWERS: