FEMA funeral assistance for virus related deaths now available | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

We break down who is eligible and who can apply.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

FEMA funeral assistance for virus related deaths now available

FEMA is now offering help covering funeral costs for COVID-19 related deaths.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

How to Apply

If you had COVID-19 funeral expenses, we encourage you to keep and gather documentation. Types of information should include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

Funeral expenses documents(receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other source specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

People can reach the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance line at 844-684-6333 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST. Click HERE for more information on FEMA’s policy.

Resources guide for California families

