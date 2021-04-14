State's schools lag in reopening push | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

California's governor has declared a return to business as usual in June but it's unclear what that means for schools.

'Zoom in a Room'? California's schools lag in reopening push

Some of California’s biggest school districts are starting to reopen classrooms this week, including Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

But California is lagging the rest of the country, and in some cases offering options that parents say are unacceptable. In San Francisco, many parents learned their children will be taught in the classroom by teachers working remotely. They are calling it “Zoom in a Room." Across the U.S., what it means to be back in school looks very different from one state to the next.

