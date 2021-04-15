The update in vaccine eligibility is possible due to an increase in supply.

State vaccine eligibility opens to more people today

All Californians over 16 years old are able to receive a coronavirus vaccination beginning today, April 15.

With the expanded eligibility, Gov. Newsom plans to visit two vaccination clinics in Alameda and San Joaquin counties to provide an update on the state's fight against COVID-19.

Since vaccines became available, 24 million doses have been administered in the Golden State.

To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 833-422-4255.

