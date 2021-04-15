SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
State vaccine eligibility opens to more people today
All Californians over 16 years old are able to receive a coronavirus vaccination beginning today, April 15.
With the expanded eligibility, Gov. Newsom plans to visit two vaccination clinics in Alameda and San Joaquin counties to provide an update on the state's fight against COVID-19.
Since vaccines became available, 24 million doses have been administered in the Golden State.
To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 833-422-4255.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
People still continue to be hesitant getting the COVID-19 vaccine after the J&J pause