Legislature OKs bill to help displaced workers | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Gov. Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was too broad.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

State Legislature OKs bill to help displaced workers

The California Legislature has passed a bill requiring some hotels and event centers to offer laid-off workers their jobs back.

The bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday applies to employees who had their jobs at least six months before the pandemic started and who lost their jobs because of coronavirus-related reasons. Many Republicans opposed the bill, arguing it puts a burden on businesses by making them susceptible to fines of $500 per employee per day. Newsom has not said if he will sign the bill.

He vetoed a similar bill last year because he said it was too broad.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10