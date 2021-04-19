Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing.

A's home game postponed because of COVID-19

The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup.

The Twins’ games against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday and Sunday were postponed due to Minnesota’s COVID-19 problems. Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week, and he hadn’t been around the team since Tuesday.

There have been six MLB games postponed this season because of the virus.

