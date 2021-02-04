x
Watch Gov. Newsom tour vaccination clinic | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Following his first vaccination shot, California's governor is touring a vaccination clinic.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Updates from March 31 can be found here.

Watch Gov. Newsom tour SoCal vaccination clinic

California lifts 120-mile travel advisory

On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health [CDPH] announced in its daily press release that the state has lifted its 120 mile travel advisory. The state previously asked residents to limit all non-essential travel to 120 miles from their doorstep. 

However, the state is still continuing to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, and Californians should continue to avoid non-essential travel outside of California," the press release from the CDPH said.

This change came the same day the state opened vaccine eligibility to more residents.

