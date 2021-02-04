Watch Gov. Newsom tour vaccination clinic | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Following his first vaccination shot, California's governor is touring a vaccination clinic.

Watch Gov. Newsom tour SoCal vaccination clinic

California lifts 120-mile travel advisory

On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health [CDPH] announced in its daily press release that the state has lifted its 120 mile travel advisory. The state previously asked residents to limit all non-essential travel to 120 miles from their doorstep.

"Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, and Californians should continue to avoid non-essential travel outside of California," the press release from the CDPH said.

