Watch Gov. Newsom tour vaccination clinic | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Watch Gov. Newsom tour SoCal vaccination clinic
California lifts 120-mile travel advisory
On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health [CDPH] announced in its daily press release that the state has lifted its 120 mile travel advisory. The state previously asked residents to limit all non-essential travel to 120 miles from their doorstep.
"Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, and Californians should continue to avoid non-essential travel outside of California," the press release from the CDPH said.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
