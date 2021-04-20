Lawmakers revive virus tax break for businesses | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The bill had been delayed because lawmakers feared it could force the state to forfeit some of its own federal coronavirus aid.

State lawmakers revive virus tax break for businesses

California lawmakers have revived a multibillion-dollar tax break for some businesses. The federal government has given businesses in the state about $97 billion in loans during the pandemic. Most companies won't have to pay that back. Congress already lets business owners deduct expenses associated with those coronavirus loans from their federal taxes. Monday, the state Senate voted to let business owners deduct those expenses from their state taxes. The bill had been delayed because lawmakers feared it could force the state to forfeit some of its own federal coronavirus aid. But the Biden administration assured state lawmakers it would not.

Twins cleared to travel, set for Tuesday DH at Oakland

The Minnesota Twins have been cleared to travel and are moving forward with plans for a doubleheader in Oakland on Tuesday after having their season interrupted by coronavirus concerns. The Twins haven’t played since Friday to allow for virus testing and contact tracing as the club has had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week. Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements against the Angels, manager Rocco Baldelli said this weekend. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week.

