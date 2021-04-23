Hundreds of vaccine appointments available at Yolo County free clinic | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Healthcare personnel will be administering Moderna vaccines at the clinic, so only resident age 18 and older will be eligible to receive one.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

1,300+ COVID vaccine appointments available at Sunday free clinic in Yolo County

Yolo County is hosting a free vaccine clinic this Sunday, April 25, with hundreds of open slots still available.

The event is taking place at the Bauer Building in Woodland. Healthcare personnel will be administering Moderna vaccines at the clinic, so only residents age 18 and older will be eligible to receive one.

Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan tells ABC10 more than 1,300 are still available. Anyone interested in attending the clinic will need to sign-up online through MyTurn.

