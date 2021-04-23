Hundreds of vaccine appointments available at Yolo County free clinic | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
1,300+ COVID vaccine appointments available at Sunday free clinic in Yolo County
Yolo County is hosting a free vaccine clinic this Sunday, April 25, with hundreds of open slots still available.
The event is taking place at the Bauer Building in Woodland. Healthcare personnel will be administering Moderna vaccines at the clinic, so only residents age 18 and older will be eligible to receive one.
Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan tells ABC10 more than 1,300 are still available. Anyone interested in attending the clinic will need to sign-up online through MyTurn.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
UC Davis infectious disease expert, Dr. Dean Blumberg, explains why some people are still hesitant to get the vaccine and why they shouldn't be.