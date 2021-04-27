State Legislature OK's tax break for small businesses | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The bill would let some small businesses deduct expenses associated with federal coronavirus loans from their state tax bills.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

UC Davis to students: expect to be on campus in fall

UC Davis students, faculty and staff should expect to be on campus for a majority of in-person learning for the fall 2021 semester, according to a Facebook post from the university.

With that warning, the school is also advising students to secure housing for fall.

"By fall, we expect to return to hosting in-person events and full operation of facilities," the post says.

Legislature OK's tax break for small businesses

The bill would let some small businesses deduct expenses associated with federal coronavirus loans from their state tax bills. The bill would reduce the state's revenue by up to $6.8 billion over the next six years. The bill only applies to businesses that are not publicly traded and had a loss of at least 25% during one quarter of 2020.

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke said that means between 15% and 25% of businesses that got the loans wouldn't get the tax break. She said it would have cost more than $8 billion to give the tax break to everyone.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10