Sacramento City Unified School District plans to return to in-class learning in fall | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

While an official has not yet been announced, a resolution was introduced at the last board meeting, signaling a move back to classrooms.

Sac City Unified School District plans to return to in-class learning this fall

Students in the Sacramento City Unified School District [SCUSD] should expect to be back in classrooms this coming fall.

While the district has note yet made an official announcement about next year's plans for in-person learning, at the last board meeting, the Sacramento City Unified Board of Education "entered a resolution that our district is committed to a return to in-person learning in the fall and mitigating learning loss."

The resolution was introduced by SCUSD Student Board Member Isa Sheikh.

