One third of Yolo County's residents have received the first dose of the vaccine | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

In its bi-weekly coronavirus briefing, Yolo County announced roughly 70,000 residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

A third of Yolo County's population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

In its bi-weekly coronavirus briefing, Yolo County announced roughly 70,000 residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This is from data "across all the pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics, including those that were vaccinated in other counties."

"If you divide that number by 220,000 residents, which is everyone, that’s about 32 % of our population. That’s one third, or one out of every three people that have received at least their first dose," the briefing stated.

The county also announced it'll begin to allow library services by appointment only.

Latest coronavirus numbers in California

According to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California has 3,582,463 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

There have been 58,534 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the state announcing 21 new deaths on Monday.

As of April 5, a total of 19,894,885 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Sacramento region school districts preparing for more students

Starting today, the San Juan Unified School District welcomes back students from TK through fifth grade.

Starting Tuesday, April 6, the Elk Grove Unified School District [EGUSD] will begin offering students in-person learning from Tuesdays through Fridays.

