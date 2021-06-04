UC Davis Health opening vaccinations up to anyone 16 and older | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

On Monday night in a Facebook post, UC Davis Health said the appointments will be available for anyone 16 years old and above starting April 6.

UC Davis opens up vaccinations to people 16 and older

More than a week ahead of the state's timeline, UC Davis Health is opening up the vaccinations to anybody 16 and older.

At the start of April, California allowed anyone 50 years or older to get vaccinated with people 16 and older being allowed to get their shot starting April 15.

On Monday night in a Facebook post, UC Davis Health said the appointments will be available for anyone 16 and older starting April 6.

UC Davis Health patients can schedule HERE. Anyone who is not already a UC Davis Health patient can schedule HERE.

