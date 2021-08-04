South African variant found in Stanislaus County | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

This variant is believed to be more infectious with a higher probability of transmission. The county does not believe the cases are travel related.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Coronavirus variant found in Stanislaus County

Health officials from Stanislaus County have announced the discovery of two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.351, also known as the South African variant.

This variant is believed to be more infectious with a higher probability of transmission. The county does not believe the cases are travel related.

“The detection of the B.1.351 variant in Stanislaus County is concerning, and it is another reminder that we must continue to follow all guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer, said in a press release. “Many people remain to be vaccinated in our community, and we must continue to stop the spread, using the tools that have proven to work throughout this pandemic. It is vital for everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to continue to follow recommendations that prevent the spread of disease, which include testing, masking, distancing, and getting the vaccine.”

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: