More counties expand vaccine eligibility to 16 up | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

A week ahead of the state's schedule to open vaccine eligibility to more people, counties are moving forward themselves.

More California counties expand vaccine eligibility to 16 up

More California counties are opening up vaccines to younger adults, a week ahead of the state's schedule.

At the same time, California public health officials warned Thursday of decreases in supply because of a national reduction of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state has received about 2.4 million doses this week, but it expects 2 million next week and 1.9 million doses the week after. Santa Clara County and Fresno County are the latest to open up vaccinations to everyone 16 and up. Humboldt County in far Northern California issued a press release encouraging residents to sign up because there are "currently hundreds of doses available Friday through Sunday."

A mass vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles announced it would take adults on a walk-up basis because of excess appointments. It had to start turning people away Thursday.

Yosemite National Park to limit summer visitors due to virus

Yosemite National Park will require advanced reservations for day visitors this summer, the park's peak tourist season.

Officials say they will limit the number of visitors to allow social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21 to Sept. 30. Rocky Mountain National Park and Glacier National Park are putting in place similar rules.

This summer the number of visitors allowed in Yosemite will range from 50% to 90%, depending on what levels of COVID-19 are found in Mariposa County on the park's western edge.

