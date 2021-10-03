Oak Park vaccination clinic opens Friday | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
Sacramento neighborhood clinic to open this Friday
Beginning this Friday, March 12, the City Church of Sacramento, in a partnership with UC Davis Health and Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer, will host a vaccination clinic for eligible residents of Oak Park.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled for Oak Park residents age 65 years old and above by calling (916) 349-6980.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
Why Gov. Newsom needs to address EDD issues