Oak Park vaccination clinic opens Friday | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The clinic comes from a partnership between the City Church of Sacramento, in a partnership with UC Davis Health and Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer,

Sacramento neighborhood clinic to open this Friday

Beginning this Friday, March 12, the City Church of Sacramento, in a partnership with UC Davis Health and Vice Mayor Jay Schenirer, will host a vaccination clinic for eligible residents of Oak Park.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled for Oak Park residents age 65 years old and above by calling (916) 349-6980.

