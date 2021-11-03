California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state's economy.

California could get $150B from federal virus relief bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration says the massive new federal coronavirus relief bill will pump more than $150 billion into the state's economy.

Nearly half of that money will go to Californians directly in the form of $1,400 checks and expanded unemployment benefits. Another $26 billion will go to the state government. Newsom will announce his plans for the money in mid-May.

California's legislative leaders said they're interested in using the money to help people and small businesses. About $16 billion will go to local governments. That funding will be split between cities and counties.

