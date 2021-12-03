California leaders look to reopening, push 1-shot vaccine | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

x
Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is developing a “green tier” in its reopening plan that would allow fewer restrictions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

California leaders look to reopening, push 1-shot vaccine

California officials are looking ahead to being able to phase out restrictions on activities because of the coronavirus as infection rates slow and more people are vaccinated. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state is developing a “green tier” in its reopening plan that would allow fewer restrictions, something officials said this summer was too far off.

Meanwhile, state health officials are pushing the safety and efficacy of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. 

The state's surgeon general was among state officials who received the vaccine Thursday at a federally funded vaccination site in Oakland.

Resources guide for California families

