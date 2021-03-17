Inmate lawsuits blame state for spreading infections | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The family blames a botched transfer of infected inmates to San Quentin State Prison that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer last year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Inmate lawsuits blame California for spreading infections

The family of a 61-year-old California inmate who died of the coronavirus sued state corrections officials Tuesday.

The family blames a botched transfer of infected inmates to San Quentin State Prison that killed 28 inmates and a correctional officer last year. His family’s attorneys said it’s the first such federal civil rights lawsuit stemming from officials’ decision to transfer 122 inmates from the California Institute for Men near Los Angeles to the prison north of San Francisco in late May.

But a class-action lawsuit is pending in Marin County Superior Court on behalf of other San Quentin inmates infected in what state officials have acknowledged was a disastrous, if well-intended, transfer.

This comes following news that prison guards are refusing coronavirus vaccines at alarming rates. That's causing some public health experts to worry about the prospect of controlling the pandemic both inside and outside of prison.

Infection rates in prisons are more than four times as high as in the general public. Prison staff helped accelerate outbreaks by refusing to wear masks, downplaying people’s symptoms and haphazardly enforcing social distancing and hygiene protocols in confined, poorly ventilated spaces ripe for viral spread.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10