First case of Brazilian variant found in state | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The variant is believed to be more contagious than the more-common strain of the virus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

First case of Brazilian variant found in Southern California

A San Bernardino resident has been confirmed with having the first known case of a Brazilian variant of COVID-19.

The California Department of Public Health [CDPH] was alerted on Saturday, March 13. The P.1 variant is listed under the "Known Variants of Concern in California" by the CDPH. The P.1 variant is believed to be more contagious than the more-common strain of the virus.

A San Bernardino County official said they are taking, " immediate and aggressive action to contact trace and contain the virus and working with the CDPH in expanding whole genomic sequencing to identify more cases."

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: