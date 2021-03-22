Only 3% of state's Black residents have been vaccinated | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools decreasing the space between students in the classroom.

California's vaccine inequality still prevalent

Over the weekend, Gov. Newsom tweeted that the state crossed 14 million vaccines administered, putting California at sixth in the world for vaccines administered.

However, the most recent data from the California Department of Public Health shows that vaccine inequality is still an issue for the state. According to the United States Census Bureau, there are just over two million Black residents in California, but they've only received 3% of vaccines administered in the state. On the flip side, white Californians have accounted for just over 30% of vaccine recipients.

While examining the data, the Kaiser Family Foundation [KFF] points out Hispanic people make up 40% of the state's population, and while they've received 21% of California's vaccines, they still make up more than half of all COVID-19 cases in the state, and account for 46% of the state's deaths.

The percentages for Sacramento County aren't much better. Only 4% of Black residents in the county have received the vaccine.

California aligns school guidelines with CDC for a minimum of 3 ft. physical distancing between students in classrooms

California Department of Public Health [CDPH] updated K-12 Schools Guidance to align with the latest science from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

The state’s updated guidance recommends distancing of at least three feet for students in classrooms. The guidance also newly allows all schools to reopen if case rates are below 25 per 100,000 population.

The state announced these recommendations over the weekend, a day after federal health officials relaxed social distancing guidelines for schools nationwide.

In all tiers, schools that have not yet opened must post a COVID Safety Plan five days before reopening for in-person learning. Schools within counties that are in the purple tier must also submit their COVID Safety Plan to their local health officer and the State Safe Schools team.

Local leaders will have the final say on distancing. The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest, said it would stick with the 6-foot rule.

