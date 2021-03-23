Multiple counties could move tiers Tuesday | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Yolo and Stanislaus counties are a couple that could move tiers later today.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Stanislaus, Yolo among California counties that could move tiers today

Multiple counties in Northern California could move to less restrictive tiers today.

Those counties include Kern, Lassen, Nevada, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Trinity, and Yolo.

Yolo County could move to the orange tier, which would allow for more businesses to reopen and more patrons inside those businesses.

If Stanislaus County meets all metrics, it would move out of the red tier to the purple tier.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10