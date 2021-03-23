Multiple counties could move tiers Tuesday | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
Stanislaus, Yolo among California counties that could move tiers today
Multiple counties in Northern California could move to less restrictive tiers today.
Those counties include Kern, Lassen, Nevada, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Trinity, and Yolo.
Yolo County could move to the orange tier, which would allow for more businesses to reopen and more patrons inside those businesses.
If Stanislaus County meets all metrics, it would move out of the red tier to the purple tier.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
Did the pandemic improve the world's air quality? Did the pandemic improve the world's air quality?