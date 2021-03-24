Groups track face masks, gloves bound for ocean | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Visits, with precautions, will start April 10 as the prison system stabilizes after outbreaks that killed 216 inmates and 26 employees.

California groups track face masks, gloves bound for ocean

Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic.

They’re also creating a worldwide pollution problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. In Northern California, environmental groups are tracking the issue on the coast, and trying to do something about it. The Pacific Beach Coalition cleans up beaches in and around the city of Pacifica, south of San Francisco. Volunteers record what they pick up to gauge what might end up in the ocean. The group's president, Lynn Adams, says it's seen a dramatic increase in discarded PPE, and is working to call attention to the problem.

California prisons restart visitations 1 year into pandemic

California state prisons will soon resume limited in-person visits with inmates more than a year after they were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said Tuesday that visits, with precautions, will start April 10 as the prison system stabilizes after outbreaks that killed 216 inmates and 26 employees.

The worst outbreak came after a botched transfer of inadequately tested inmates in late May that killed more than two-dozen inmates and a correctional officer at San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco. But corrections officials reported just 31 active inmate cases and 331 infected staff Tuesday.

