Gov. Newsom to discuss vaccination distribution throughout state | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The governor's press conference will focus on the state's efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities.

FEMA to help pay for COVID-related funeral expenses

Beginning in April 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses for deaths related to coronavirus.

An 800 number will be established soon to help individuals who apply. Applicants are encouraged to have on hand:

An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19.

Funeral expense documents that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses were incurred.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.

In order to be eligible for the funds, according to the policy, you must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19.

Crocker Art Museum plans to reopen in April

The Crocker Art Museum announced its reopening date.

With Sacramento County in the red tier, museums are allowed to be partially reopened. With that, the Crocker Art Museum plans to open on April 8, 2021, with 25% capacity.

California Governor to update state on vaccine distribution

Gov. Newsom is holding a press conference later this morning in Southern California to update the state on California's latest vaccination news.

The event will be live streamed on the governor's social media pages.

