Only 15% of West Sacramento residents vaccinated so far | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Yolo County leaders breakdown vaccination percentages by city

On Thursday, March 25, Jenny Tan, public information officer for Yolo County, announced the latest coronavirus statistics for the county. In those numbers, it was revealed which cities have vaccinated the most residents.

"When we look at the data of who’s been vaccinated by zip code, we’ve seen some disparities. The zip code with the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents is 95605 in West Sacramento at 15.5%. After that is Dunnigan or 95937 at 19.3%.," Tran said in the video.

Rumsey, which has a population of under 100 people, is nearly 88% vaccinated.

Overall, about 21% of the county has been vaccinated.

