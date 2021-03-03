Report affirms job losses of low-income California workers | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The report says just 22% of Californians are able to consistently work remotely, leaving Latino and Black workers more likely to suffer exposure to the virus

Report affirms job losses of low-income California workers

A new state report says most of the California jobs vulnerable to layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic were among people making less than $40,000 per year.

The report by the state's Future of Work Commission released Tuesday comes as California approaches the one-year anniversary of its first pandemic stay-at-home order. It says just 22% of Californians are able to consistently work remotely, leaving Latino and Black workers more likely to suffer exposure to the virus at work. It also affirms that low-income women bore the brunt of job losses, many from layoffs but also due to child care needs as schools shuttered.

This comes after community health centers say they've watched as initial shipments of the coronavirus vaccine went to larger hospitals, leaving their high-risk patients to wait. The centers are in areas with higher concentrations of poverty and fewer providers who take Medicaid. Dr. Efrain Talamantes is chief operating officer for AltaMed Health Services, in Los Angeles and Orange counties. He says his patients and staff are often an afterthought despite the emphasis on equity.

