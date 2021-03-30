Stanislaus County to open vaccinations to 16 years old and above this week | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

During the Board of Supervisors meeting, the county announced they'll open vaccinations to 16 years old and above two weeks before the state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Stanislaus County opening vaccinations to more residents later this week

During Tuesday's Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, it was announced the county is diverging from the state’s plan to open up vaccine eligibility on April 1 to those aged 50 and above, announcing that vaccinations will open up for everyone 16 years old and over on April 1 in the county.

Chairman Vito Chiesa said that the county was aware that some people may not agree with the change.

Gov. Newsom announced that the state will soon allow all residents age 16 and up to receive the vaccine starting on April 15.

In a presentation on the decision, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan said that the MyTurn appointment system may not allow people who are under the age of 50 to make appointments before April 15, since MyTurn is a state-run system.

Dr. Vaishampayan said that the county will still host walk-up clinics, which it hopes younger people will take advantage of the available spots in the coming weeks.

Latest coronavirus numbers in California

California has 3,566,464 confirmed coronavirus cases to date, according to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

There have been 57,788 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the state only announcing 10 new deaths on Tuesday.

As of March 30, a total of 17,649,015 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9