A's to allow more fans in stands following county tier change | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

If a county moves to the orange tier, capacity for indoor dining and at entertainment venues increases.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Updates from March 30 can be found here.

More fans in the stands for Bay Area baseball

Because Alameda County moved to the orange tier on Tuesday, the Oakland A's will be able to have more fans in their stadium.

The team announced the additions. If a county moves to the orange tier, capacity for indoor dining and at entertainment venues increases.

