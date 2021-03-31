A's to allow more fans in stands following county tier change | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
More fans in the stands for Bay Area baseball
Because Alameda County moved to the orange tier on Tuesday, the Oakland A's will be able to have more fans in their stadium.
The team announced the additions. If a county moves to the orange tier, capacity for indoor dining and at entertainment venues increases.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10:
How to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in California