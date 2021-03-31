A's to allow more fans in stands following county tier change | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

If a county moves to the orange tier, capacity for indoor dining and at entertainment venues increases.

More fans in the stands for Bay Area baseball

Because Alameda County moved to the orange tier on Tuesday, the Oakland A's will be able to have more fans in their stadium.

The team announced the additions. If a county moves to the orange tier, capacity for indoor dining and at entertainment venues increases.

The Coliseum is Orange.



With Alameda County now in the Orange Tier, additional seats are available in View Level for upcoming games.



Get your Opening Day tickets and more at https://t.co/RizI8lp46i pic.twitter.com/7aCZchiXYg — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 31, 2021

