River Cats push back start of season due to 'health and safety reasons' | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers.

Sacramento River Cats' season now set to kick off in May

The MLB announced it is pushing the start date back a month for all AAA clubs, which means the Sacramento River Cats will now kick off its season in May.

The River Cats' first game is now scheduled for Thursday, May 6 in Las Vegas against the Aviators.

Sacramento River Cats Season Update pic.twitter.com/CMnrc9abbD — rivercats (@RiverCats) March 3, 2021

California to allocate 40% of vaccines to hardest-hit communities

California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state's most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly.

The state is targeting about 400 ZIP codes, with about 8 million people eligible for shots, codes based on the "Healthy Places Index." State health officials are concerned that even in the hardest-hit areas, people who live there are not getting the vaccine.

Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate what businesses can be open. The details were shared Wednesday by two Newsom administration officials who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Gov. Newsom is speaking today in San Joaquin County about the "state’s focus on addressing COVID-19 health inequities in disproportionally impacted communities as part of the pandemic response." The governor will live stream this event on his social media pages.

