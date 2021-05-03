State poised to reopen after a year of change | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Gov. Newsom's latest plan comes a year after he imposed the nation’s first statewide coronavirus shutdown.

What a difference a year makes: California poised to reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new plan Thursday that will speed up reopening. It comes a year after he imposed the nation’s first statewide coronavirus shutdown. Next month, it’s likely restaurants, gyms and museums in nearly all the state will allow some indoor guests. Many more students will be returning to classrooms and competing in sports. And fans could even be in the stands for baseball’s Opening Day.

The quicker pace of reopening is tied to a new plan to vaccinate California’s most vulnerable residents across 400 ZIP codes in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods. California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state's most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly. About 8 million people eligible for shots.

Advocates for health and racial justice cheered the move given the disproportionate number of cases and deaths among Latinos.

