More counties could move to less restrictive tiers Tuesday | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Butte and Placer counties in the greater Sacramento region could move to less restrictive tiers on Tuesday.

ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Nine counties could be eligible to move to the red tier on March 9, should their numbers remain low. Those counties include:

Alameda County

Alpine County

Butte County

Calaveras County

Imperial County

Mono County

Placer County

Santa Cruz County

Solano County

Tuolumne County

To move to the red tier, counties need to maintain an adjusted seven-day average case rate of less than seven and a positivity rate of less than 8% for two consecutive weeks. Counties with a positivity rate of less than 5% and a health equity positivity rate of less than 5.2% for two consecutive weeks could also move to the red tier, according to the state's guidelines.

Mariposa County and Plumas County could move to the orange tier should their case rate and positivity rate remain eligible for the orange tier. Alpine County could move to the yellow tier should its case rate and positivity rate remain eligible for the yellow tier.

