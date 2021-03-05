Hundreds of vaccine appointments available in Sacramento County | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Appointments can be made at both McClellan Park and Cal Expo for a first-dose vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Hundreds of vaccine appointments open in Sacramento County clinics

McClellan Park and Cal Expo have available appointments for people looking for a coronavirus vaccine shot this week.

Both drive-thru locations are operated by Curative and administer the Pfizer vaccine. Both drive-thru clinics are available to anyone 16 years old and older.

McClellan (3144 Palm St, McClellan Park) is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd.) is open from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Appointments can be made through the MyTurn. Both location are also accepting drive-ups without appointments.

Resources guide for California families

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10