Hundreds of vaccine appointments available in Sacramento County | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Hundreds of vaccine appointments open in Sacramento County clinics
McClellan Park and Cal Expo have available appointments for people looking for a coronavirus vaccine shot this week.
Both drive-thru locations are operated by Curative and administer the Pfizer vaccine. Both drive-thru clinics are available to anyone 16 years old and older.
McClellan (3144 Palm St, McClellan Park) is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd.) is open from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Appointments can be made through the MyTurn. Both location are also accepting drive-ups without appointments.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
