Stockton Arena reopens mass vaccination site after announcing closure | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Stockton Arena reopens mass vaccination site

The mass corornavirus vaccination site at the Stockton Arena is reopening after a temporary closure.

On April 27, Kaiser Permanente told ABC10 the mass vaccination site would be temporarily closing due to lack of people wanting to get the vaccine at the Stockton Arena. It originally planned to reopen May 10 for second dose appointments.

The site opened on April 7. Walk-ups and appointments are welcome. Vaccines are available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 through Friday, May 7, and again on Monday, May 10.

The COVID-19 mass vaccination hub at the Stockton Arena will be open May 4-7, and May 10 from 10 AM-5 PM to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment and for walk-in traffic as supply allows. Appointments are available at https://t.co/Fwqbl7XdGn. pic.twitter.com/92MyGTqoUh — KP Central Valley (@kpcentralvalley) May 4, 2021

