State urges people to vacation in state, boost tourism | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

California urges people to vacation in state
California tourism leaders are urging residents to spend their pent-up travel dollars exploring their home state as coronavirus case numbers stay low.
The tourism industry is reeling from a steep decline in revenue, plummeting from $145 billion in 2019 to $65 billion last year. The state of nearly 40 million people has been among the most conservative in the U.S. with strict restrictions in place to curb the pandemic. It's gradually reopening but tourism revenue is not expected to top pre-pandemic levels until 2024. Tourism officials are calling on Californians to do their patriotic duty and vacation within the state to bolster the industry.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals
