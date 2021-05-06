Sacramento to receive its largest shipment of COVID vaccine next week | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.
This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.
Sacramento to receive its largest shipment of COVID vaccine
With an increased allocation of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, Sacramento County Public Health expects the county will receive 31,660 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
"I think that's our biggest allocation to date," Sacramento County immunization program manager Rachel Allen said.
The county expects to receive:
- 21,016 doses of Pfizer, which is nearly double the doses it expected last week.
- 1,700 doses of Johnson and Johnson, the first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccine since the FDA investigated the vaccine.
- 1,900 doses of Moderna, which is the same number of doses Sacramento County expected last week.
Sacramento County partners with California National Gaurd for south Sacramento vaccine clinic
Sacramento County and the California National Gaurd will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Meadowview Armory (3250 Meadowview Rd.) this Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People can make appointments on MyTurn or by calling 211.
Latest coronavirus numbers in California
According to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California has 3,648,276 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.
There have been 60,927 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the state announcing 65 new deaths on Thursday.
As of May 6, a total of 31,398,938 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, with over 13 million people fully vaccinated.
Resources guide for California families
- San Joaquin County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Yolo County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Stanislaus County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Sacramento County Help: A Resource Guide for Struggling Families and Individuals
- Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families
- Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals