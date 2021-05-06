Sacramento to receive its largest shipment of COVID vaccine next week | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

As of May 6, California has vaccinated over 13 million people against the coronavirus.

Sacramento to receive its largest shipment of COVID vaccine

With an increased allocation of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, Sacramento County Public Health expects the county will receive 31,660 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I think that's our biggest allocation to date," Sacramento County immunization program manager Rachel Allen said.

The county expects to receive:

21,016 doses of Pfizer, which is nearly double the doses it expected last week.

1,700 doses of Johnson and Johnson, the first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccine since the FDA investigated the vaccine.

1,900 doses of Moderna, which is the same number of doses Sacramento County expected last week.

Sacramento County partners with California National Gaurd for south Sacramento vaccine clinic

Sacramento County and the California National Gaurd will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Meadowview Armory (3250 Meadowview Rd.) this Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People can make appointments on MyTurn or by calling 211.

.@SacPublicHealth is partnering with the @CalGuard to provide a community vaccination site with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 7AM to 7PM on Fri., May 7 and Sat., May 8, 2021, at:

Latest coronavirus numbers in California

According to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California has 3,648,276 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

There have been 60,927 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the state announcing 65 new deaths on Thursday.

As of May 6, a total of 31,398,938 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, with over 13 million people fully vaccinated.

