Children asked to participate in new UC Davis vaccine study | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

As of May 7, California has vaccinated over 13.7 million people against the coronavirus.

DAVIS, Calif. — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

Children asked to participate in new UC Davis vaccine study

UC Davis Health will be testing a new COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-17 and is looking for participants.

This study will be an extension of the current stage three clinical trial with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The two-year pediatric trial of the vaccine aims to enroll roughly 100 participants at UC Davis Health.

Children who participate in this trial must meet the following criteria:

Must be 12 to 17 years old.

Are physically healthy.

Have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past.

Are not participating in any other COVID-19 research trials.

Cannot be prescribed immunosuppressant or corticosteroid medication.

Can be HIV-positive if the HIV is well-controlled.

UC Davis said it plans to compensate participants in this trial.

UC Davis Health now enrolling children ages 12-17 for Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial https://t.co/Nlcsj9ZEsR — UCDavis News Service (@UCDavisNews) May 7, 2021

Latest coronavirus numbers in California

According to the latest figures from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), California has 3,650,757 confirmed coronavirus cases to date.

There have been 61,027 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the state announcing 100 new deaths on Friday.

As of May 7, a total of 31,787,822 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, with over 13.7 million people fully vaccinated.

Resources guide for California families