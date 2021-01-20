State pins vaccine hopes on Biden administration | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Health departments across the state have said they're either running low or they've run out of the COVID-19 vaccine.

California sees hopeful signs

California officials are pinning their hopes on President-elect Joe Biden as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines to curb a surge that has packed hospitals and morgues. Doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been arriving haphazardly as they make their way from the federal government through the state and finally to counties, cities and hospitals.

San Francisco’s public health department says it's likely to run out of vaccine on Thursday. Sacramento County is also running short. Los Angeles County is starting to inoculate those 65 and up despite the scarcity.

But infection indicators are starting to show what the state's top health official on Tuesday called “rays of hope.”

California this week surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases.

