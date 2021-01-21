Californians waiting in line for hours for vaccine | COVID-19 updates for Northern California

Stanislaus County reopened one of its clinics today, where one person told ABC10 he’s been in line since 1 a.m.

Biden to sign virus measures today, including mask requirement for travel

President Joe Biden is going forward with his national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.

He'll sign 10 virus-related executive orders today as the nation is deep in the deadliest wave of the pandemic and facing worrisome new mutations.

Vaccinating elderly could take months

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan suggests it could take up to five months to vaccinate Californians who are 65 years old or older.

During Wednesday's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee Meeting, Pan said there are roughly 6.2 million people over 65 years old in California, and if 70% are vaccinated to reach heard immunity, then the state would need to vaccinate at least 4.3 million elderly folks.

And on Thursday morning, elderly Californians waited in line before a vaccination clinic even opened in Stanislaus County, in hopes of getting a vaccination. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until doses of the vaccinations run out.

"So it's going to take us, I know we're estimating anywhere from 20 to 22 weeks to get through just 65 years of age and older," Pan said during the meeting. "And with the scarcity of supply, combined with again who is most impacted as far as hospitalizations and deaths, and also a lot of the confusion that has arisen around, even within the health care worker population, like who's in the different tiers, we've been hearing a lot about as far as operationalizing that that's been a barrier of getting the vaccine out quickly. What we all need to get to collectively is as much vaccines in arms as possible."

