Deal reached to get children back in classrooms | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

Update on schools reopening in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March. Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31. To get the money, schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade. However, districts in counties with coronavirus case numbers at a specific lower classified level must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school. The proposal does not require staff and students to be vaccinated, and districts are not required to have agreements with teachers' unions.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and other state leaders will hold a press conference on the news to reopen schools in California. The press conference will be streamed online.

Farmworkers get vaccine at mobile clinic



California farmworkers lined up for the coronavirus vaccine at a mobile clinic that organizers hope will be a model for outreach to a community that’s been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Santa Clara County officials say about 1,000 workers from several farms are expected to receive shots Sunday and Wednesday at the Monterey Mushrooms facility in Morgan Hill. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the county’s first mobile vaccine clinic targeted farmworkers to comply with newly expanded state eligibility that includes workers in the education sector, emergency services, and in food and agriculture. County officials expect to move next to a location in agricultural Gilroy.

The state is expecting to receive 380,000 doses of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, which could further open up opportunities to rural areas because that vaccine does not need refrigeration.

