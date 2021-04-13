Local, state health officials will decide whether to pause single-shot J&J vaccine, FDA says | COVID-19 Updates in Northern California

The CDC and FDA's call for a pause occurs after six women developed a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the single-shot vaccine.

CALIFORNIA, USA — ABC10 is following the latest coronavirus statistics and vaccine news for the Sacramento region and the state of California.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. Click HERE to learn when and where you can sign-up to get the coronavirus vaccine near you.

U.S. health agencies suggest pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid reports of rare blood clots

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is calling for administrators to pause doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

With more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in arms in the U.S. as of April 12, the agencies are making the recommendation after six cases of a rare and severe blood clot disorder were reported among six women aged between 18 and 48.

The FDA told ABC10 that this is not a hard mandate, nor is it a revocation of the vaccine by the CDC or FDA, but the decision to continue to administer the vaccine will lie with state and local health officials.

It is not known at this time how local clinics that provide the Janssen vaccine will respond to the recommendation. In a statement to ABC10, Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes said, "I am waiting to hear from our team how this impacts not only today’s clinic, but the other J&J clinics we have scheduled this week."

Hayes said that she would provide updates once that decision becomes clear.

The CDC said in a press release that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet on Wednesday to further review these cases. The FDA will host an audio press conference at 7 a.m. PDT to provide any updates. That video can be found on the FDA's YouTube page..

Resources guide for California families