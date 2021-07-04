Verify: Does CVS have a waitlist to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Here is what you need to do know before you schedule your appointment at CVS to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As more people are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, people are wondering if they can sign up for unused dosages at their local CVS.

Many CVS locations will soon have the COVID-19 vaccine available for all people 16 and older in California. Here is what you need to know before you rush to your nearest CVS.

CVS offers those who want the vaccine the ability to schedule an appointment through its website and its phone app. They have not provided a phone number to call to make an appointment.

People are discouraged from showing up for drop-in appointments because CVS does not have a waitlist for unused doses.

According to its website, CVS is currently vaccinating those who are 50 and older and those older than 16 who have a medical condition that would increase the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. Health care workers, food and agriculture workers, educational workers are also some of the eligible groups for the treatment.

For more information regarding those who qualify for the vaccine at CVS, click here.

